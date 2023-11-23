10 Swiss francs to Australian dollars

10 chf
17.28 aud

1.00000 CHF = 1.72812 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91710.7998483.2961.368251.52567149.1251.65289
1 EUR1.090410.8721590.8261.491941.66359162.6051.80231
1 GBP1.250251.146591104.1411.710651.90747186.4442.06653
1 INR0.01200540.01101010.0096023810.01642640.01831621.79030.0198436

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1.72812 AUD
5 CHF8.64060 AUD
10 CHF17.28120 AUD
20 CHF34.56240 AUD
50 CHF86.40600 AUD
100 CHF172.81200 AUD
250 CHF432.03000 AUD
500 CHF864.06000 AUD
1000 CHF1728.12000 AUD
2000 CHF3456.24000 AUD
5000 CHF8640.60000 AUD
10000 CHF17281.20000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0.57866 CHF
5 AUD2.89332 CHF
10 AUD5.78664 CHF
20 AUD11.57328 CHF
50 AUD28.93320 CHF
100 AUD57.86640 CHF
250 AUD144.66600 CHF
500 AUD289.33200 CHF
1000 AUD578.66400 CHF
2000 AUD1157.32800 CHF
5000 AUD2893.32000 CHF
10000 AUD5786.64000 CHF