1.00000 AUD = 0.57849 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0.57849 CHF
5 AUD2.89245 CHF
10 AUD5.78490 CHF
20 AUD11.56980 CHF
50 AUD28.92450 CHF
100 AUD57.84900 CHF
250 AUD144.62250 CHF
500 AUD289.24500 CHF
1000 AUD578.49000 CHF
2000 AUD1156.98000 CHF
5000 AUD2892.45000 CHF
10000 AUD5784.90000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1.72864 AUD
5 CHF8.64320 AUD
10 CHF17.28640 AUD
20 CHF34.57280 AUD
50 CHF86.43200 AUD
100 CHF172.86400 AUD
250 CHF432.16000 AUD
500 CHF864.32000 AUD
1000 CHF1728.64000 AUD
2000 CHF3457.28000 AUD
5000 CHF8643.20000 AUD
10000 CHF17286.40000 AUD