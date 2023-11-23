5 Australian dollars to Swiss francs

Convert AUD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 aud
2.89 chf

1.00000 AUD = 0.57854 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.8004883.31450.918351.66003149.3951.3691.34175
1 GBP1.249251104.0811.147322.07379186.6321.710221.67618
1 INR0.01200270.0096079310.01102280.01992481.793150.01643170.0161046
1 EUR1.08890.871690.721211.8076162.6751.49071.46103

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0.57854 CHF
5 AUD2.89272 CHF
10 AUD5.78545 CHF
20 AUD11.57090 CHF
50 AUD28.92725 CHF
100 AUD57.85450 CHF
250 AUD144.63625 CHF
500 AUD289.27250 CHF
1000 AUD578.54500 CHF
2000 AUD1157.09000 CHF
5000 AUD2892.72500 CHF
10000 AUD5785.45000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1.72847 AUD
5 CHF8.64235 AUD
10 CHF17.28470 AUD
20 CHF34.56940 AUD
50 CHF86.42350 AUD
100 CHF172.84700 AUD
250 CHF432.11750 AUD
500 CHF864.23500 AUD
1000 CHF1728.47000 AUD
2000 CHF3456.94000 AUD
5000 CHF8642.35000 AUD
10000 CHF17284.70000 AUD