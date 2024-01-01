Indonesian rupiahs to Swiss francs today

Convert IDR to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
56.39 chf

1.000 IDR = 0.00005639 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:09
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swiss Franc
1 IDR0.00006 CHF
5 IDR0.00028 CHF
10 IDR0.00056 CHF
20 IDR0.00113 CHF
50 IDR0.00282 CHF
100 IDR0.00564 CHF
250 IDR0.01410 CHF
500 IDR0.02820 CHF
1000 IDR0.05639 CHF
2000 IDR0.11278 CHF
5000 IDR0.28196 CHF
10000 IDR0.56392 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CHF17,733.00000 IDR
5 CHF88,665.00000 IDR
10 CHF177,330.00000 IDR
20 CHF354,660.00000 IDR
50 CHF886,650.00000 IDR
100 CHF1,773,300.00000 IDR
250 CHF4,433,250.00000 IDR
500 CHF8,866,500.00000 IDR
1000 CHF17,733,000.00000 IDR
2000 CHF35,466,000.00000 IDR
5000 CHF88,665,000.00000 IDR
10000 CHF177,330,000.00000 IDR