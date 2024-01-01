10 Indonesian rupiahs to Swiss francs

Convert IDR to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 idr
0.00 chf

Rp1.000 IDR = SFr.0.00005475 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

IDR to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 IDR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change3.58%-0.10%
View full history

1 IDR to CHF stats

The performance of IDR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to CHF was 3.58.

The performance of IDR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to CHF was -0.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9670.9051.3081.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.73711.4451.6431.4960.8438.613
1 SGD0.76464.1770.69211.1371.0350.5835.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swiss Franc
1 IDR0.00005 CHF
5 IDR0.00027 CHF
10 IDR0.00055 CHF
20 IDR0.00110 CHF
50 IDR0.00274 CHF
100 IDR0.00548 CHF
250 IDR0.01369 CHF
500 IDR0.02738 CHF
1000 IDR0.05475 CHF
2000 IDR0.10951 CHF
5000 IDR0.27377 CHF
10000 IDR0.54754 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CHF18,263.60000 IDR
5 CHF91,318.00000 IDR
10 CHF182,636.00000 IDR
20 CHF365,272.00000 IDR
50 CHF913,180.00000 IDR
100 CHF1,826,360.00000 IDR
250 CHF4,565,900.00000 IDR
500 CHF9,131,800.00000 IDR
1000 CHF18,263,600.00000 IDR
2000 CHF36,527,200.00000 IDR
5000 CHF91,318,000.00000 IDR
10000 CHF182,636,000.00000 IDR