1,000 chf
1,526.67 cad

1.000 CHF = 1.527 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:38
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 CHF1.52667 CAD
5 CHF7.63335 CAD
10 CHF15.26670 CAD
20 CHF30.53340 CAD
50 CHF76.33350 CAD
100 CHF152.66700 CAD
250 CHF381.66750 CAD
500 CHF763.33500 CAD
1000 CHF1,526.67000 CAD
2000 CHF3,053.34000 CAD
5000 CHF7,633.35000 CAD
10000 CHF15,266.70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 CAD0.65502 CHF
5 CAD3.27510 CHF
10 CAD6.55020 CHF
20 CAD13.10040 CHF
50 CAD32.75100 CHF
100 CAD65.50200 CHF
250 CAD163.75500 CHF
500 CAD327.51000 CHF
1000 CAD655.02000 CHF
2000 CAD1,310.04000 CHF
5000 CAD3,275.10000 CHF
10000 CAD6,550.20000 CHF