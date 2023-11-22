2000 Canadian dollars to Swiss francs

Convert CAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

2000 cad
1290.81 chf

1.00000 CAD = 0.64540 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.918450.8002882851.528827.1563555.5658
1 INR0.012002710.01102380.009605633.420770.018350.08589560.66694
1 EUR1.088890.712810.87135310.3081.664587.7918360.5
1 GBP1.24955104.1061.147641356.1221.910338.9422269.4322

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 CAD0.64540 CHF
5 CAD3.22701 CHF
10 CAD6.45403 CHF
20 CAD12.90806 CHF
50 CAD32.27015 CHF
100 CAD64.54030 CHF
250 CAD161.35075 CHF
500 CAD322.70150 CHF
1000 CAD645.40300 CHF
2000 CAD1290.80600 CHF
5000 CAD3227.01500 CHF
10000 CAD6454.03000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 CHF1.54942 CAD
5 CHF7.74710 CAD
10 CHF15.49420 CAD
20 CHF30.98840 CAD
50 CHF77.47100 CAD
100 CHF154.94200 CAD
250 CHF387.35500 CAD
500 CHF774.71000 CAD
1000 CHF1549.42000 CAD
2000 CHF3098.84000 CAD
5000 CHF7747.10000 CAD
10000 CHF15494.20000 CAD