British pounds sterling to Pakistani rupees

Convert GBP to PKR

1,000 gbp
354,337 pkr

1.000 GBP = 354.3 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2291.4751.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6071.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0341.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Pakistani Rupee
1 GBP354.33700 PKR
5 GBP1,771.68500 PKR
10 GBP3,543.37000 PKR
20 GBP7,086.74000 PKR
50 GBP17,716.85000 PKR
100 GBP35,433.70000 PKR
250 GBP88,584.25000 PKR
500 GBP177,168.50000 PKR
1000 GBP354,337.00000 PKR
2000 GBP708,674.00000 PKR
5000 GBP1,771,685.00000 PKR
10000 GBP3,543,370.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 PKR0.00282 GBP
5 PKR0.01411 GBP
10 PKR0.02822 GBP
20 PKR0.05644 GBP
50 PKR0.14111 GBP
100 PKR0.28222 GBP
250 PKR0.70554 GBP
500 PKR1.41109 GBP
1000 PKR2.82217 GBP
2000 PKR5.64434 GBP
5000 PKR14.11085 GBP
10000 PKR28.22170 GBP