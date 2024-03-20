Bulgarian levs to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BGN to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
154,482 pkr

1.000 BGN = 154.5 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1811.4751.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7271.9491.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Pakistani Rupee
1 BGN154.48200 PKR
5 BGN772.41000 PKR
10 BGN1,544.82000 PKR
20 BGN3,089.64000 PKR
50 BGN7,724.10000 PKR
100 BGN15,448.20000 PKR
250 BGN38,620.50000 PKR
500 BGN77,241.00000 PKR
1000 BGN154,482.00000 PKR
2000 BGN308,964.00000 PKR
5000 BGN772,410.00000 PKR
10000 BGN1,544,820.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 PKR0.00647 BGN
5 PKR0.03237 BGN
10 PKR0.06473 BGN
20 PKR0.12947 BGN
50 PKR0.32366 BGN
100 PKR0.64733 BGN
250 PKR1.61832 BGN
500 PKR3.23663 BGN
1000 PKR6.47326 BGN
2000 PKR12.94652 BGN
5000 PKR32.36630 BGN
10000 PKR64.73260 BGN