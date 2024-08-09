Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees is currently 155.684 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.050% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 156.721 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 154.593 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.