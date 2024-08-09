Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees history summary. This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to Pakistani rupees (PKR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and PKR historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.

1,000 bgn
155,684 pkr

лв1.000 BGN = ₨155.7 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9 Aug 2024
Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees is currently 155.684 today, reflecting a 0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.050% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 156.721 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 154.593 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.

Top currencies on August 9, 2024

1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

