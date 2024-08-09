5,000 Bulgarian levs to Pakistani rupees

Convert BGN to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
778,420 pkr

лв1.000 BGN = ₨155.7 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.1850156.1850
Low153.8080152.4770
Average154.9689154.2294
Change0.77%1.58%
1 BGN to PKR stats

The performance of BGN to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.1850 and a 30 day low of 153.8080. This means the 30 day average was 154.9689. The change for BGN to PKR was 0.77.

The performance of BGN to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.1850 and a 90 day low of 152.4770. This means the 90 day average was 154.2294. The change for BGN to PKR was 1.58.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Pakistani Rupee
1 BGN155.68400 PKR
5 BGN778.42000 PKR
10 BGN1,556.84000 PKR
20 BGN3,113.68000 PKR
50 BGN7,784.20000 PKR
100 BGN15,568.40000 PKR
250 BGN38,921.00000 PKR
500 BGN77,842.00000 PKR
1000 BGN155,684.00000 PKR
2000 BGN311,368.00000 PKR
5000 BGN778,420.00000 PKR
10000 BGN1,556,840.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 PKR0.00642 BGN
5 PKR0.03212 BGN
10 PKR0.06423 BGN
20 PKR0.12847 BGN
50 PKR0.32116 BGN
100 PKR0.64233 BGN
250 PKR1.60582 BGN
500 PKR3.21164 BGN
1000 PKR6.42327 BGN
2000 PKR12.84654 BGN
5000 PKR32.11635 BGN
10000 PKR64.23270 BGN