Indonesian rupiahs to Pakistani rupees today

Convert IDR to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
17,728.30 pkr

1.000 IDR = 0.01773 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Pakistani Rupee
1 IDR0.01773 PKR
5 IDR0.08864 PKR
10 IDR0.17728 PKR
20 IDR0.35457 PKR
50 IDR0.88642 PKR
100 IDR1.77283 PKR
250 IDR4.43207 PKR
500 IDR8.86415 PKR
1000 IDR17.72830 PKR
2000 IDR35.45660 PKR
5000 IDR88.64150 PKR
10000 IDR177.28300 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PKR56.40700 IDR
5 PKR282.03500 IDR
10 PKR564.07000 IDR
20 PKR1,128.14000 IDR
50 PKR2,820.35000 IDR
100 PKR5,640.70000 IDR
250 PKR14,101.75000 IDR
500 PKR28,203.50000 IDR
1000 PKR56,407.00000 IDR
2000 PKR112,814.00000 IDR
5000 PKR282,035.00000 IDR
10000 PKR564,070.00000 IDR