2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Pakistani rupees

Convert IDR to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
35.96 pkr

Rp1.000 IDR = ₨0.01798 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
IDR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 IDR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01810.0181
Low0.01720.0170
Average0.01780.0173
Change4.42%5.05%
1 IDR to PKR stats

The performance of IDR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0181 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0178. The change for IDR to PKR was 4.42.

The performance of IDR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0181 and a 90 day low of 0.0170. This means the 90 day average was 0.0173. The change for IDR to PKR was 5.05.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Pakistani rupees

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Pakistani Rupee
1 IDR0.01798 PKR
5 IDR0.08989 PKR
10 IDR0.17978 PKR
20 IDR0.35955 PKR
50 IDR0.89888 PKR
100 IDR1.79775 PKR
250 IDR4.49438 PKR
500 IDR8.98875 PKR
1000 IDR17.97750 PKR
2000 IDR35.95500 PKR
5000 IDR89.88750 PKR
10000 IDR179.77500 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PKR55.62520 IDR
5 PKR278.12600 IDR
10 PKR556.25200 IDR
20 PKR1,112.50400 IDR
50 PKR2,781.26000 IDR
100 PKR5,562.52000 IDR
250 PKR13,906.30000 IDR
500 PKR27,812.60000 IDR
1000 PKR55,625.20000 IDR
2000 PKR111,250.40000 IDR
5000 PKR278,126.00000 IDR
10000 PKR556,252.00000 IDR