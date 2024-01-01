Indian rupees to Pakistani rupees today

Convert INR to PKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
33,542.50 pkr

1.000 INR = 3.354 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2641.4761.6650.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6551.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0591.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Indian rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 INR3.35425 PKR
5 INR16.77125 PKR
10 INR33.54250 PKR
20 INR67.08500 PKR
50 INR167.71250 PKR
100 INR335.42500 PKR
250 INR838.56250 PKR
500 INR1,677.12500 PKR
1000 INR3,354.25000 PKR
2000 INR6,708.50000 PKR
5000 INR16,771.25000 PKR
10000 INR33,542.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 PKR0.29813 INR
5 PKR1.49064 INR
10 PKR2.98129 INR
20 PKR5.96258 INR
50 PKR14.90645 INR
100 PKR29.81290 INR
250 PKR74.53225 INR
500 PKR149.06450 INR
1000 PKR298.12900 INR
2000 PKR596.25800 INR
5000 PKR1,490.64500 INR
10000 PKR2,981.29000 INR