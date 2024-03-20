Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling today

Convert BGN to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
436.78 gbp

1.000 BGN = 0.4368 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.43678 GBP
5 BGN2.18392 GBP
10 BGN4.36784 GBP
20 BGN8.73568 GBP
50 BGN21.83920 GBP
100 BGN43.67840 GBP
250 BGN109.19600 GBP
500 BGN218.39200 GBP
1000 BGN436.78400 GBP
2000 BGN873.56800 GBP
5000 BGN2,183.92000 GBP
10000 BGN4,367.84000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.28946 BGN
5 GBP11.44730 BGN
10 GBP22.89460 BGN
20 GBP45.78920 BGN
50 GBP114.47300 BGN
100 GBP228.94600 BGN
250 GBP572.36500 BGN
500 GBP1,144.73000 BGN
1000 GBP2,289.46000 BGN
2000 GBP4,578.92000 BGN
5000 GBP11,447.30000 BGN
10000 GBP22,894.60000 BGN