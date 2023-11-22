20 British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs

Convert GBP to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
44.97 bgn

1.00000 GBP = 2.24858 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.917183.33151.523148.7451.370250.883851.65508
1 EUR1.0904190.86471.66068162.1851.494120.963751.8047
1 INR0.01200030.011005410.01827641.784980.01644340.01060640.0198614
1 AUD0.65660.60216454.7155197.6660.8997060.5803361.08673

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.24858 BGN
5 GBP11.24290 BGN
10 GBP22.48580 BGN
20 GBP44.97160 BGN
50 GBP112.42900 BGN
100 GBP224.85800 BGN
250 GBP562.14500 BGN
500 GBP1124.29000 BGN
1000 GBP2248.58000 BGN
2000 GBP4497.16000 BGN
5000 GBP11242.90000 BGN
10000 GBP22485.80000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.44472 GBP
5 BGN2.22362 GBP
10 BGN4.44725 GBP
20 BGN8.89450 GBP
50 BGN22.23625 GBP
100 BGN44.47250 GBP
250 BGN111.18125 GBP
500 BGN222.36250 GBP
1000 BGN444.72500 GBP
2000 BGN889.45000 GBP
5000 BGN2223.62500 GBP
10000 BGN4447.25000 GBP