5 British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs

Convert GBP to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
11.24 bgn

1.00000 GBP = 2.24840 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9171583.33151.523148.7451.37020.8841.65522
1 EUR1.09035190.86051.6606162.181.4940.963751.80477
1 INR0.01200030.011005910.01827641.784980.01644280.01060820.0198631
1 AUD0.65660.60219254.7155197.6660.8996730.5804341.08682

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.24840 BGN
5 GBP11.24200 BGN
10 GBP22.48400 BGN
20 GBP44.96800 BGN
50 GBP112.42000 BGN
100 GBP224.84000 BGN
250 GBP562.10000 BGN
500 GBP1124.20000 BGN
1000 GBP2248.40000 BGN
2000 GBP4496.80000 BGN
5000 GBP11242.00000 BGN
10000 GBP22484.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.44476 GBP
5 BGN2.22380 GBP
10 BGN4.44760 GBP
20 BGN8.89520 GBP
50 BGN22.23800 GBP
100 BGN44.47600 GBP
250 BGN111.19000 GBP
500 BGN222.38000 GBP
1000 BGN444.76000 GBP
2000 BGN889.52000 GBP
5000 BGN2223.80000 GBP
10000 BGN4447.60000 GBP