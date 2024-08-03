5 British pounds sterling to Bulgarian levs

Convert GBP to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
11.48 bgn

£1.000 GBP = лв2.295 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.32992.3299
Low2.29512.2719
Average2.31972.3060
Change-0.55%0.72%
1 GBP to BGN stats

The performance of GBP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3299 and a 30 day low of 2.2951. This means the 30 day average was 2.3197. The change for GBP to BGN was -0.55.

The performance of GBP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3299 and a 90 day low of 2.2719. This means the 90 day average was 2.3060. The change for GBP to BGN was 0.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.29510 BGN
5 GBP11.47550 BGN
10 GBP22.95100 BGN
20 GBP45.90200 BGN
50 GBP114.75500 BGN
100 GBP229.51000 BGN
250 GBP573.77500 BGN
500 GBP1,147.55000 BGN
1000 GBP2,295.10000 BGN
2000 GBP4,590.20000 BGN
5000 GBP11,475.50000 BGN
10000 GBP22,951.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.43571 GBP
5 BGN2.17855 GBP
10 BGN4.35710 GBP
20 BGN8.71420 GBP
50 BGN21.78550 GBP
100 BGN43.57100 GBP
250 BGN108.92750 GBP
500 BGN217.85500 GBP
1000 BGN435.71000 GBP
2000 BGN871.42000 GBP
5000 BGN2,178.55000 GBP
10000 BGN4,357.10000 GBP