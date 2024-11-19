10 thousand Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling

Convert BGN to GBP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4271 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:14
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 BGN to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4355
Low0.42340.4234
Average0.42650.4284
Change0.33%-1.97%
1 BGN to GBP stats

The performance of BGN to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4234. This means the 30 day average was 0.4265. The change for BGN to GBP was 0.33.

The performance of BGN to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4355 and a 90 day low of 0.4234. This means the 90 day average was 0.4284. The change for BGN to GBP was -1.97.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / British Pound Sterling
1 BGN0.42706 GBP
5 BGN2.13529 GBP
10 BGN4.27057 GBP
20 BGN8.54114 GBP
50 BGN21.35285 GBP
100 BGN42.70570 GBP
250 BGN106.76425 GBP
500 BGN213.52850 GBP
1000 BGN427.05700 GBP
2000 BGN854.11400 GBP
5000 BGN2,135.28500 GBP
10000 BGN4,270.57000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bulgarian Lev
1 GBP2.34161 BGN
5 GBP11.70805 BGN
10 GBP23.41610 BGN
20 GBP46.83220 BGN
50 GBP117.08050 BGN
100 GBP234.16100 BGN
250 GBP585.40250 BGN
500 GBP1,170.80500 BGN
1000 GBP2,341.61000 BGN
2000 GBP4,683.22000 BGN
5000 GBP11,708.05000 BGN
10000 GBP23,416.10000 BGN