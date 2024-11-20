Brazilian reais to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BRL to BGN at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = лв0.3198 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
BRL to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 BRL to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32100.3267
Low0.30740.3074
Average0.31660.3180
Change0.61%1.63%
1 BRL to BGN stats

The performance of BRL to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3210 and a 30 day low of 0.3074. This means the 30 day average was 0.3166. The change for BRL to BGN was 0.61.

The performance of BRL to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3267 and a 90 day low of 0.3074. This means the 90 day average was 0.3180. The change for BRL to BGN was 1.63.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bulgarian Lev
1 BRL0.31979 BGN
5 BRL1.59897 BGN
10 BRL3.19794 BGN
20 BRL6.39588 BGN
50 BRL15.98970 BGN
100 BRL31.97940 BGN
250 BRL79.94850 BGN
500 BRL159.89700 BGN
1000 BRL319.79400 BGN
2000 BRL639.58800 BGN
5000 BRL1,598.97000 BGN
10000 BRL3,197.94000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Brazilian Real
1 BGN3.12702 BRL
5 BGN15.63510 BRL
10 BGN31.27020 BRL
20 BGN62.54040 BRL
50 BGN156.35100 BRL
100 BGN312.70200 BRL
250 BGN781.75500 BRL
500 BGN1,563.51000 BRL
1000 BGN3,127.02000 BRL
2000 BGN6,254.04000 BRL
5000 BGN15,635.10000 BRL
10000 BGN31,270.20000 BRL