브라질 헤알 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 BRL → BGN 변환

1000 brl
364.42 bgn

1.00000 BRL = 0.36442 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 불가리아 레프
1 BRL0.36442 BGN
5 BRL1.82211 BGN
10 BRL3.64422 BGN
20 BRL7.28844 BGN
50 BRL18.22110 BGN
100 BRL36.44220 BGN
250 BRL91.10550 BGN
500 BRL182.21100 BGN
1000 BRL364.42200 BGN
2000 BRL728.84400 BGN
5000 BRL1822.11000 BGN
10000 BRL3644.22000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 브라질 헤알
1 BGN2.74407 BRL
5 BGN13.72035 BRL
10 BGN27.44070 BRL
20 BGN54.88140 BRL
50 BGN137.20350 BRL
100 BGN274.40700 BRL
250 BGN686.01750 BRL
500 BGN1372.03500 BRL
1000 BGN2744.07000 BRL
2000 BGN5488.14000 BRL
5000 BGN13720.35000 BRL
10000 BGN27440.70000 BRL