뉴질랜드 달러 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 NZD → BGN 변환

1,000 nzd
1,109.33 bgn

1.00000 NZD = 1.10933 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 불가리아 레프
1 NZD1.10933 BGN
5 NZD5.54665 BGN
10 NZD11.09330 BGN
20 NZD22.18660 BGN
50 NZD55.46650 BGN
100 NZD110.93300 BGN
250 NZD277.33250 BGN
500 NZD554.66500 BGN
1000 NZD1109.33000 BGN
2000 NZD2218.66000 BGN
5000 NZD5546.65000 BGN
10000 NZD11093.30000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 BGN0.90145 NZD
5 BGN4.50723 NZD
10 BGN9.01447 NZD
20 BGN18.02894 NZD
50 BGN45.07235 NZD
100 BGN90.14470 NZD
250 BGN225.36175 NZD
500 BGN450.72350 NZD
1000 BGN901.44700 NZD
2000 BGN1802.89400 NZD
5000 BGN4507.23500 NZD
10000 BGN9014.47000 NZD