홍콩 달러 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 HKD → BGN 변환

1,000 hkd
227.88 bgn

1.00000 HKD = 0.22787 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:20
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859951.0980591.15741.466881.633270.93301518.6303
1 GBP1.1628611.27685106.0011.705741.899231.0849621.6639
1 USD0.91070.783177183.01751.33591.487430.8497516.9667
1 INR0.010970.009433880.012045610.01609180.01791710.01023580.204375

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 불가리아 레프
100 HKD22.78750 BGN
200 HKD45.57500 BGN
300 HKD68.36250 BGN
500 HKD113.93750 BGN
1000 HKD227.87500 BGN
2000 HKD455.75000 BGN
2500 HKD569.68750 BGN
3000 HKD683.62500 BGN
4000 HKD911.50000 BGN
5000 HKD1139.37500 BGN
10000 HKD2278.75000 BGN
20000 HKD4557.50000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 홍콩 달러
1 BGN4.38838 HKD
5 BGN21.94190 HKD
10 BGN43.88380 HKD
20 BGN87.76760 HKD
50 BGN219.41900 HKD
100 BGN438.83800 HKD
250 BGN1097.09500 HKD
500 BGN2194.19000 HKD
1000 BGN4388.38000 HKD
2000 BGN8776.76000 HKD
5000 BGN21941.90000 HKD
10000 BGN43883.80000 HKD