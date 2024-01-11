중국 위안화 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 CNY → BGN 변환

1,000 cny
248.51 bgn

1.00000 CNY = 0.24851 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86091.0973591.10051.46821.637220.93320518.6371
1 GBP1.1615811.2747105.8241.705481.901831.0839921.6491
1 USD0.911250.784498183.01861.337951.491980.8503516.9837
1 INR0.01097690.009449670.012045510.01611630.01797160.01024290.204577

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 불가리아 레프
1 CNY0.24851 BGN
5 CNY1.24253 BGN
10 CNY2.48505 BGN
20 CNY4.97010 BGN
50 CNY12.42525 BGN
100 CNY24.85050 BGN
250 CNY62.12625 BGN
500 CNY124.25250 BGN
1000 CNY248.50500 BGN
2000 CNY497.01000 BGN
5000 CNY1242.52500 BGN
10000 CNY2485.05000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN4.02407 CNY
5 BGN20.12035 CNY
10 BGN40.24070 CNY
20 BGN80.48140 CNY
50 BGN201.20350 CNY
100 BGN402.40700 CNY
250 BGN1006.01750 CNY
500 BGN2012.03500 CNY
1000 BGN4024.07000 CNY
2000 BGN8048.14000 CNY
5000 BGN20120.35000 CNY
10000 BGN40240.70000 CNY