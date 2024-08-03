Chinese yuan rmb to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CNY to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
250.00 bgn

¥1.000 CNY = лв0.2500 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25030.2524
Low0.24620.2462
Average0.24810.2496
Change0.43%-0.39%
View full history

1 CNY to BGN stats

The performance of CNY to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2503 and a 30 day low of 0.2462. This means the 30 day average was 0.2481. The change for CNY to BGN was 0.43.

The performance of CNY to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2524 and a 90 day low of 0.2462. This means the 90 day average was 0.2496. The change for CNY to BGN was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bulgarian Lev
1 CNY0.25000 BGN
5 CNY1.24999 BGN
10 CNY2.49998 BGN
20 CNY4.99996 BGN
50 CNY12.49990 BGN
100 CNY24.99980 BGN
250 CNY62.49950 BGN
500 CNY124.99900 BGN
1000 CNY249.99800 BGN
2000 CNY499.99600 BGN
5000 CNY1,249.99000 BGN
10000 CNY2,499.98000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN4.00003 CNY
5 BGN20.00015 CNY
10 BGN40.00030 CNY
20 BGN80.00060 CNY
50 BGN200.00150 CNY
100 BGN400.00300 CNY
250 BGN1,000.00750 CNY
500 BGN2,000.01500 CNY
1000 BGN4,000.03000 CNY
2000 BGN8,000.06000 CNY
5000 BGN20,000.15000 CNY
10000 BGN40,000.30000 CNY