Swedish kronor to Bulgarian levs today

Convert SEK to BGN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = лв0.1684 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
SEK to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 SEK to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17180.1737
Low0.16730.1673
Average0.16920.1711
Change-2.00%-1.91%
1 SEK to BGN stats

The performance of SEK to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1718 and a 30 day low of 0.1673. This means the 30 day average was 0.1692. The change for SEK to BGN was -2.00.

The performance of SEK to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1737 and a 90 day low of 0.1673. This means the 90 day average was 0.1711. The change for SEK to BGN was -1.91.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bulgarian Lev
1 SEK0.16837 BGN
5 SEK0.84185 BGN
10 SEK1.68370 BGN
20 SEK3.36740 BGN
50 SEK8.41850 BGN
100 SEK16.83700 BGN
250 SEK42.09250 BGN
500 SEK84.18500 BGN
1000 SEK168.37000 BGN
2000 SEK336.74000 BGN
5000 SEK841.85000 BGN
10000 SEK1,683.70000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swedish Krona
1 BGN5.93928 SEK
5 BGN29.69640 SEK
10 BGN59.39280 SEK
20 BGN118.78560 SEK
50 BGN296.96400 SEK
100 BGN593.92800 SEK
250 BGN1,484.82000 SEK
500 BGN2,969.64000 SEK
1000 BGN5,939.28000 SEK
2000 BGN11,878.56000 SEK
5000 BGN29,696.40000 SEK
10000 BGN59,392.80000 SEK