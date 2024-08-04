Turkish liras to Bulgarian levs today

Convert TRY to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
53.96 bgn

TL1.000 TRY = лв0.05396 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05530.0564
Low0.05400.0540
Average0.05460.0554
Change-2.42%-4.33%
1 TRY to BGN stats

The performance of TRY to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0553 and a 30 day low of 0.0540. This means the 30 day average was 0.0546. The change for TRY to BGN was -2.42.

The performance of TRY to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0564 and a 90 day low of 0.0540. This means the 90 day average was 0.0554. The change for TRY to BGN was -4.33.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.05396 BGN
5 TRY0.26978 BGN
10 TRY0.53956 BGN
20 TRY1.07913 BGN
50 TRY2.69782 BGN
100 TRY5.39564 BGN
250 TRY13.48910 BGN
500 TRY26.97820 BGN
1000 TRY53.95640 BGN
2000 TRY107.91280 BGN
5000 TRY269.78200 BGN
10000 TRY539.56400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN18.53350 TRY
5 BGN92.66750 TRY
10 BGN185.33500 TRY
20 BGN370.67000 TRY
50 BGN926.67500 TRY
100 BGN1,853.35000 TRY
250 BGN4,633.37500 TRY
500 BGN9,266.75000 TRY
1000 BGN18,533.50000 TRY
2000 BGN37,067.00000 TRY
5000 BGN92,667.50000 TRY
10000 BGN185,335.00000 TRY