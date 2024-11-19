50 Bulgarian levs to Turkish liras

Convert BGN to TRY at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = TL18.66 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
BGN to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 BGN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.165719.5317
Low18.548518.5485
Average18.867319.1517
Change-1.97%-3.52%
1 BGN to TRY stats

The performance of BGN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.1657 and a 30 day low of 18.5485. This means the 30 day average was 18.8673. The change for BGN to TRY was -1.97.

The performance of BGN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.5317 and a 90 day low of 18.5485. This means the 90 day average was 19.1517. The change for BGN to TRY was -3.52.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6951.3981.5341.3390.78918.072
1 EUR1.05811.7931.4791.6221.4160.83519.115
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.663
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.927

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN18.66460 TRY
5 BGN93.32300 TRY
10 BGN186.64600 TRY
20 BGN373.29200 TRY
50 BGN933.23000 TRY
100 BGN1,866.46000 TRY
250 BGN4,666.15000 TRY
500 BGN9,332.30000 TRY
1000 BGN18,664.60000 TRY
2000 BGN37,329.20000 TRY
5000 BGN93,323.00000 TRY
10000 BGN186,646.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.05358 BGN
5 TRY0.26789 BGN
10 TRY0.53577 BGN
20 TRY1.07155 BGN
50 TRY2.67887 BGN
100 TRY5.35773 BGN
250 TRY13.39433 BGN
500 TRY26.78865 BGN
1000 TRY53.57730 BGN
2000 TRY107.15460 BGN
5000 TRY267.88650 BGN
10000 TRY535.77300 BGN