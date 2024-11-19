Bulgarian lev to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Turkish liras is currently 18.665 today, reflecting a -0.373% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.157% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 18.756 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 18.468 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.598% increase in value.