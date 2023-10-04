10 Turkish liras to Bulgarian levs

Convert TRY to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 try
0.68 bgn

1.00000 TRY = 0.06755 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12 UTC
TRY to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bulgarian Lev
1 TRY0.06755 BGN
5 TRY0.33774 BGN
10 TRY0.67548 BGN
20 TRY1.35096 BGN
50 TRY3.37741 BGN
100 TRY6.75482 BGN
250 TRY16.88705 BGN
500 TRY33.77410 BGN
1000 TRY67.54820 BGN
2000 TRY135.09640 BGN
5000 TRY337.74100 BGN
10000 TRY675.48200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Turkish Lira
1 BGN14.80420 TRY
5 BGN74.02100 TRY
10 BGN148.04200 TRY
20 BGN296.08400 TRY
50 BGN740.21000 TRY
100 BGN1480.42000 TRY
250 BGN3701.05000 TRY
500 BGN7402.10000 TRY
1000 BGN14804.20000 TRY
2000 BGN29608.40000 TRY
5000 BGN74021.00000 TRY
10000 BGN148042.00000 TRY