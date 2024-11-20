Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs today

Convert HUF to BGN at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = лв0.004771 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
HUF to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BGN
1 HUF to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0050
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00480.0049
Change-2.08%-4.01%
1 HUF to BGN stats

The performance of HUF to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for HUF to BGN was -2.08.

The performance of HUF to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0049. The change for HUF to BGN was -4.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9490.791.3991.34318.15284.3861.539
1 EUR1.05410.8331.4751.41619.13388.9481.622
1 GBP1.2661.20111.7711.722.974106.8041.948
1 CAD0.7150.6780.56510.9612.97660.3231.1

How to convert Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
2000 HUF9.54138 BGN
5000 HUF23.85345 BGN
10000 HUF47.70690 BGN
15000 HUF71.56035 BGN
20000 HUF95.41380 BGN
30000 HUF143.12070 BGN
40000 HUF190.82760 BGN
50000 HUF238.53450 BGN
60000 HUF286.24140 BGN
100000 HUF477.06900 BGN
150000 HUF715.60350 BGN
200000 HUF954.13800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
1 BGN209.61300 HUF
5 BGN1,048.06500 HUF
10 BGN2,096.13000 HUF
20 BGN4,192.26000 HUF
50 BGN10,480.65000 HUF
100 BGN20,961.30000 HUF
250 BGN52,403.25000 HUF
500 BGN104,806.50000 HUF
1000 BGN209,613.00000 HUF
2000 BGN419,226.00000 HUF
5000 BGN1,048,065.00000 HUF
10000 BGN2,096,130.00000 HUF