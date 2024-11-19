100 Bulgarian levs to Hungarian forints

Convert BGN to HUF at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Ft208.3 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 BGN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High210.1460210.1460
Low204.5810200.7050
Average207.7573204.3717
Change1.85%3.85%
View full history

1 BGN to HUF stats

The performance of BGN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 210.1460 and a 30 day low of 204.5810. This means the 30 day average was 207.7573. The change for BGN to HUF was 1.85.

The performance of BGN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 210.1460 and a 90 day low of 200.7050. This means the 90 day average was 204.3717. The change for BGN to HUF was 3.85.

Track market ratesView BGN to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5341.3390.7918.066
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4781.6221.4160.83519.105
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.66
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.924

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
1 BGN208.34500 HUF
5 BGN1,041.72500 HUF
10 BGN2,083.45000 HUF
20 BGN4,166.90000 HUF
50 BGN10,417.25000 HUF
100 BGN20,834.50000 HUF
250 BGN52,086.25000 HUF
500 BGN104,172.50000 HUF
1000 BGN208,345.00000 HUF
2000 BGN416,690.00000 HUF
5000 BGN1,041,725.00000 HUF
10000 BGN2,083,450.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
2000 HUF9.59946 BGN
5000 HUF23.99865 BGN
10000 HUF47.99730 BGN
15000 HUF71.99595 BGN
20000 HUF95.99460 BGN
30000 HUF143.99190 BGN
40000 HUF191.98920 BGN
50000 HUF239.98650 BGN
60000 HUF287.98380 BGN
100000 HUF479.97300 BGN
150000 HUF719.95950 BGN
200000 HUF959.94600 BGN