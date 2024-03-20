Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs today

Convert HUF to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
49.56 bgn

1.000 HUF = 0.004956 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
How to convert Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
2000 HUF9.91216 BGN
5000 HUF24.78040 BGN
10000 HUF49.56080 BGN
15000 HUF74.34120 BGN
20000 HUF99.12160 BGN
30000 HUF148.68240 BGN
40000 HUF198.24320 BGN
50000 HUF247.80400 BGN
60000 HUF297.36480 BGN
100000 HUF495.60800 BGN
150000 HUF743.41200 BGN
200000 HUF991.21600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
1 BGN201.77200 HUF
5 BGN1,008.86000 HUF
10 BGN2,017.72000 HUF
20 BGN4,035.44000 HUF
50 BGN10,088.60000 HUF
100 BGN20,177.20000 HUF
250 BGN50,443.00000 HUF
500 BGN100,886.00000 HUF
1000 BGN201,772.00000 HUF
2000 BGN403,544.00000 HUF
5000 BGN1,008,860.00000 HUF
10000 BGN2,017,720.00000 HUF