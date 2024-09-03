5,000 Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs
Convert HUF to BGN at the real exchange rate
HUF to BGN conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00497 BGN
0
|1 HUF to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0050
|0.0050
|Low
|0.0049
|0.0049
|Average
|0.0050
|0.0050
|Change
|1.19%
|-0.68%
|View full history
1 HUF to BGN stats
The performance of HUF to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0049. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for HUF to BGN was 1.19.
The performance of HUF to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0049. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for HUF to BGN was -0.68.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
|2000 HUF
|9.94574 BGN
|5000 HUF
|24.86435 BGN
|10000 HUF
|49.72870 BGN
|15000 HUF
|74.59305 BGN
|20000 HUF
|99.45740 BGN
|30000 HUF
|149.18610 BGN
|40000 HUF
|198.91480 BGN
|50000 HUF
|248.64350 BGN
|60000 HUF
|298.37220 BGN
|100000 HUF
|497.28700 BGN
|150000 HUF
|745.93050 BGN
|200000 HUF
|994.57400 BGN
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
|1 BGN
|201.09100 HUF
|5 BGN
|1,005.45500 HUF
|10 BGN
|2,010.91000 HUF
|20 BGN
|4,021.82000 HUF
|50 BGN
|10,054.55000 HUF
|100 BGN
|20,109.10000 HUF
|250 BGN
|50,272.75000 HUF
|500 BGN
|100,545.50000 HUF
|1000 BGN
|201,091.00000 HUF
|2000 BGN
|402,182.00000 HUF
|5000 BGN
|1,005,455.00000 HUF
|10000 BGN
|2,010,910.00000 HUF