150,000 Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs

Convert HUF to BGN at the real exchange rate

150,000 huf
745.70 bgn

Ft1.000 HUF = лв0.004971 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
HUF to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 HUF to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00500.0050
Low0.00490.0049
Average0.00500.0050
Change1.16%-0.71%
1 HUF to BGN stats

The performance of HUF to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0049. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for HUF to BGN was 1.16.

The performance of HUF to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0049. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for HUF to BGN was -0.71.

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9050.7621.3551.30917.92583.961.484
1 EUR1.10510.8411.4961.44619.80292.7511.64
1 GBP1.3131.18811.7781.71823.533110.2271.949
1 CAD0.7380.6680.56210.96613.23361.9841.096

How to convert Hungarian forints to Bulgarian levs

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
2000 HUF9.94264 BGN
5000 HUF24.85660 BGN
10000 HUF49.71320 BGN
15000 HUF74.56980 BGN
20000 HUF99.42640 BGN
30000 HUF149.13960 BGN
40000 HUF198.85280 BGN
50000 HUF248.56600 BGN
60000 HUF298.27920 BGN
100000 HUF497.13200 BGN
150000 HUF745.69800 BGN
200000 HUF994.26400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
1 BGN201.15400 HUF
5 BGN1,005.77000 HUF
10 BGN2,011.54000 HUF
20 BGN4,023.08000 HUF
50 BGN10,057.70000 HUF
100 BGN20,115.40000 HUF
250 BGN50,288.50000 HUF
500 BGN100,577.00000 HUF
1000 BGN201,154.00000 HUF
2000 BGN402,308.00000 HUF
5000 BGN1,005,770.00000 HUF
10000 BGN2,011,540.00000 HUF