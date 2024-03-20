Israeli new sheqels to Bulgarian levs today

Convert ILS to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
491.15 bgn

1.000 ILS = 0.4911 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bulgarian Lev
1 ILS0.49115 BGN
5 ILS2.45575 BGN
10 ILS4.91149 BGN
20 ILS9.82298 BGN
50 ILS24.55745 BGN
100 ILS49.11490 BGN
250 ILS122.78725 BGN
500 ILS245.57450 BGN
1000 ILS491.14900 BGN
2000 ILS982.29800 BGN
5000 ILS2,455.74500 BGN
10000 ILS4,911.49000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BGN2.03604 ILS
5 BGN10.18020 ILS
10 BGN20.36040 ILS
20 BGN40.72080 ILS
50 BGN101.80200 ILS
100 BGN203.60400 ILS
250 BGN509.01000 ILS
500 BGN1,018.02000 ILS
1000 BGN2,036.04000 ILS
2000 BGN4,072.08000 ILS
5000 BGN10,180.20000 ILS
10000 BGN20,360.40000 ILS