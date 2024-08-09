10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Israeli new sheqels

Convert BGN to ILS at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
20,800.50 ils

лв1.000 BGN = ₪2.080 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.14142.1414
Low2.00512.0051
Average2.05502.0516
Change2.61%1.74%
1 BGN to ILS stats

The performance of BGN to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1414 and a 30 day low of 2.0051. This means the 30 day average was 2.0550. The change for BGN to ILS was 2.61.

The performance of BGN to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1414 and a 90 day low of 2.0051. This means the 90 day average was 2.0516. The change for BGN to ILS was 1.74.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Israeli new sheqels

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BGN2.08005 ILS
5 BGN10.40025 ILS
10 BGN20.80050 ILS
20 BGN41.60100 ILS
50 BGN104.00250 ILS
100 BGN208.00500 ILS
250 BGN520.01250 ILS
500 BGN1,040.02500 ILS
1000 BGN2,080.05000 ILS
2000 BGN4,160.10000 ILS
5000 BGN10,400.25000 ILS
10000 BGN20,800.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bulgarian Lev
1 ILS0.48076 BGN
5 ILS2.40379 BGN
10 ILS4.80758 BGN
20 ILS9.61516 BGN
50 ILS24.03790 BGN
100 ILS48.07580 BGN
250 ILS120.18950 BGN
500 ILS240.37900 BGN
1000 ILS480.75800 BGN
2000 ILS961.51600 BGN
5000 ILS2,403.79000 BGN
10000 ILS4,807.58000 BGN