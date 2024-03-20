Canadian dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
1,325.46 bgn

1.000 CAD = 1.325 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
How to convert Canadian dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 CAD1.32546 BGN
5 CAD6.62730 BGN
10 CAD13.25460 BGN
20 CAD26.50920 BGN
50 CAD66.27300 BGN
100 CAD132.54600 BGN
250 CAD331.36500 BGN
500 CAD662.73000 BGN
1000 CAD1,325.46000 BGN
2000 CAD2,650.92000 BGN
5000 CAD6,627.30000 BGN
10000 CAD13,254.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Canadian Dollar
1 BGN0.75445 CAD
5 BGN3.77226 CAD
10 BGN7.54452 CAD
20 BGN15.08904 CAD
50 BGN37.72260 CAD
100 BGN75.44520 CAD
250 BGN188.61300 CAD
500 BGN377.22600 CAD
1000 BGN754.45200 CAD
2000 BGN1,508.90400 CAD
5000 BGN3,772.26000 CAD
10000 BGN7,544.52000 CAD