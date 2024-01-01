Philippine Peso (PHP)
The Philippine peso is the official currency of Philippines. It is commonly depicted by the symbol ₱. Written abbreviations include: PhP, Php, P$, or P. The official currency code for the peso is PHP.
Currency name
Philippine Peso
Currency symbol
₱
PHP exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|EUR
|AUD
|GBP
|KRW
|JPY
|CNY
|From PHP
|0.01783
|0.02419
|0.01640
|0.02729
|0.01401
|23.87000
|2.70019
|0.12833
|To PHP
|56.09800
|41.33210
|60.97850
|36.64040
|71.37350
|0.04189
|0.37034
|7.79220
