1 cad
1.31 bgn

1.00000 CAD = 1.31195 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 CAD1.31195 BGN
5 CAD6.55975 BGN
10 CAD13.11950 BGN
20 CAD26.23900 BGN
50 CAD65.59750 BGN
100 CAD131.19500 BGN
250 CAD327.98750 BGN
500 CAD655.97500 BGN
1000 CAD1311.95000 BGN
2000 CAD2623.90000 BGN
5000 CAD6559.75000 BGN
10000 CAD13119.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Canadian Dollar
1 BGN0.76222 CAD
5 BGN3.81112 CAD
10 BGN7.62224 CAD
20 BGN15.24448 CAD
50 BGN38.11120 CAD
100 BGN76.22240 CAD
250 BGN190.55600 CAD
500 BGN381.11200 CAD
1000 BGN762.22400 CAD
2000 BGN1524.44800 CAD
5000 BGN3811.12000 CAD
10000 BGN7622.24000 CAD