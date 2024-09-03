Hungarian forint to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.063% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.146% decrease in value.