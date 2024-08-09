Bulgarian lev to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Hungarian forints is currently 201.570 today, reflecting a -0.526% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.937% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 203.948 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 201.569 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.289% decrease in value.