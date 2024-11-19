Bulgarian lev to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Hungarian forints is currently 208.458 today, reflecting a 0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.739% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 210.207 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 207.359 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.329% increase in value.