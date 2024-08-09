10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Hungarian forints

Convert BGN to HUF at the real exchange rate

10,000 bgn
2,015,700 huf

лв1.000 BGN = Ft201.6 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High203.4910203.5880
Low199.1870196.3190
Average201.0739200.4858
Change0.19%1.65%
View full history

1 BGN to HUF stats

The performance of BGN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 203.4910 and a 30 day low of 199.1870. This means the 30 day average was 201.0739. The change for BGN to HUF was 0.19.

The performance of BGN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 203.5880 and a 90 day low of 196.3190. This means the 90 day average was 200.4858. The change for BGN to HUF was 1.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Hungarian Forint
1 BGN201.57000 HUF
5 BGN1,007.85000 HUF
10 BGN2,015.70000 HUF
20 BGN4,031.40000 HUF
50 BGN10,078.50000 HUF
100 BGN20,157.00000 HUF
250 BGN50,392.50000 HUF
500 BGN100,785.00000 HUF
1000 BGN201,570.00000 HUF
2000 BGN403,140.00000 HUF
5000 BGN1,007,850.00000 HUF
10000 BGN2,015,700.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bulgarian Lev
2000 HUF9.92212 BGN
5000 HUF24.80530 BGN
10000 HUF49.61060 BGN
15000 HUF74.41590 BGN
20000 HUF99.22120 BGN
30000 HUF148.83180 BGN
40000 HUF198.44240 BGN
50000 HUF248.05300 BGN
60000 HUF297.66360 BGN
100000 HUF496.10600 BGN
150000 HUF744.15900 BGN
200000 HUF992.21200 BGN