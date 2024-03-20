Israeli new sheqels to Hungarian forints today

Convert ILS to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
98,817 huf

1.000 ILS = 98.82 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.681.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2021.7241.9431.13321.329
1 USD0.9170.783183.121.3491.5210.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Hungarian Forint
1 ILS98.81700 HUF
5 ILS494.08500 HUF
10 ILS988.17000 HUF
20 ILS1,976.34000 HUF
50 ILS4,940.85000 HUF
100 ILS9,881.70000 HUF
250 ILS24,704.25000 HUF
500 ILS49,408.50000 HUF
1000 ILS98,817.00000 HUF
2000 ILS197,634.00000 HUF
5000 ILS494,085.00000 HUF
10000 ILS988,170.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Israeli New Sheqel
2000 HUF20.23940 ILS
5000 HUF50.59850 ILS
10000 HUF101.19700 ILS
15000 HUF151.79550 ILS
20000 HUF202.39400 ILS
30000 HUF303.59100 ILS
40000 HUF404.78800 ILS
50000 HUF505.98500 ILS
60000 HUF607.18200 ILS
100000 HUF1,011.97000 ILS
150000 HUF1,517.95500 ILS
200000 HUF2,023.94000 ILS