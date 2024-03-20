US dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert USD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
363,213 huf

1.000 USD = 363.2 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
How to convert US dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 USD363.21300 HUF
5 USD1,816.06500 HUF
10 USD3,632.13000 HUF
20 USD7,264.26000 HUF
50 USD18,160.65000 HUF
100 USD36,321.30000 HUF
250 USD90,803.25000 HUF
500 USD181,606.50000 HUF
1000 USD363,213.00000 HUF
2000 USD726,426.00000 HUF
5000 USD1,816,065.00000 HUF
10000 USD3,632,130.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / US Dollar
2000 HUF5.50640 USD
5000 HUF13.76600 USD
10000 HUF27.53200 USD
15000 HUF41.29800 USD
20000 HUF55.06400 USD
30000 HUF82.59600 USD
40000 HUF110.12800 USD
50000 HUF137.66000 USD
60000 HUF165.19200 USD
100000 HUF275.32000 USD
150000 HUF412.98000 USD
200000 HUF550.64000 USD