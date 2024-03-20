Euros to Hungarian forints today

Convert EUR to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
394,690 huf

1.000 EUR = 394.7 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7860.8891.35783.0261.531151.4753.972
1 GBP1.27211.1311.727105.6381.948192.7295.053
1 CHF1.1250.88411.52793.3871.722170.3784.468
1 CAD0.7370.5790.655161.1671.128111.5962.926

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Hungarian Forint
1 EUR394.69000 HUF
5 EUR1,973.45000 HUF
10 EUR3,946.90000 HUF
20 EUR7,893.80000 HUF
50 EUR19,734.50000 HUF
100 EUR39,469.00000 HUF
250 EUR98,672.50000 HUF
500 EUR197,345.00000 HUF
1000 EUR394,690.00000 HUF
2000 EUR789,380.00000 HUF
5000 EUR1,973,450.00000 HUF
10000 EUR3,946,900.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Euro
2000 HUF5.06726 EUR
5000 HUF12.66815 EUR
10000 HUF25.33630 EUR
15000 HUF38.00445 EUR
20000 HUF50.67260 EUR
30000 HUF76.00890 EUR
40000 HUF101.34520 EUR
50000 HUF126.68150 EUR
60000 HUF152.01780 EUR
100000 HUF253.36300 EUR
150000 HUF380.04450 EUR
200000 HUF506.72600 EUR