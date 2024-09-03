Swedish kronor to Hungarian forints today

Convert SEK to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
34,589 huf

kr1.000 SEK = Ft34.59 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
SEK to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

HUF
1 SEK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.754035.3733
Low34.195633.2805
Average34.473534.4634
Change0.46%0.05%
1 SEK to HUF stats

The performance of SEK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.7540 and a 30 day low of 34.1956. This means the 30 day average was 34.4735. The change for SEK to HUF was 0.46.

The performance of SEK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.3733 and a 90 day low of 33.2805. This means the 90 day average was 34.4634. The change for SEK to HUF was 0.05.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9491.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hungarian Forint
1 SEK34.58890 HUF
5 SEK172.94450 HUF
10 SEK345.88900 HUF
20 SEK691.77800 HUF
50 SEK1,729.44500 HUF
100 SEK3,458.89000 HUF
250 SEK8,647.22500 HUF
500 SEK17,294.45000 HUF
1000 SEK34,588.90000 HUF
2000 SEK69,177.80000 HUF
5000 SEK172,944.50000 HUF
10000 SEK345,889.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swedish Krona
2000 HUF57.82200 SEK
5000 HUF144.55500 SEK
10000 HUF289.11000 SEK
15000 HUF433.66500 SEK
20000 HUF578.22000 SEK
30000 HUF867.33000 SEK
40000 HUF1,156.44000 SEK
50000 HUF1,445.55000 SEK
60000 HUF1,734.66000 SEK
100000 HUF2,891.10000 SEK
150000 HUF4,336.65000 SEK
200000 HUF5,782.20000 SEK