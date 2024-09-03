Swedish krona to Hungarian forints Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swedish krona to Hungarian forints history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Hungarian forints (HUF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and HUF historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
SEK to HUF conversion chart
1 SEK = 34.58890 HUF
0
Swedish krona to Hungarian forints exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Hungarian forints is currently 34.589 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 34.740 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 34.513 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.317% increase in value.
