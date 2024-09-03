Swedish krona to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Hungarian forints is currently 34.589 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 34.740 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 34.513 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.317% increase in value.