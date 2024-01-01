Norwegian Krone (NOK)

The Norwegian krone is the exclusive currency of Norway and its independent territories. The Norwegian krone is among the 20 most-traded currencies in the world. It is most commonly traded for euros. The krone is considered a fiat currency.

Currency name

Norwegian Krone

kr

NOK exchange rates

 USD EUR INR GBP SEK KRW PLN DKK
From NOK0.09400 0.08647 7.80391 0.07388 0.98068 125.86500 0.37327 0.64486
To NOK10.63890 11.56460 0.12814 13.53610 1.01970 0.00795 2.67901 1.55073

